'Double Shot At Love' Star Derynn Paige Flashes Ample Underboob In Revealing Pink Bikini

Brunette bombshell Derynn Paige is showing off her insane figure in a sexy new Instagram snap. The two-time Double Shot at Love contestant wowed her thousands of followers in the new post that flashed an ample amount of cleavage and a whole lot of skin.

Derynn tagged herself in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as she sat on a chaise lounge by a small pool. The reality star sat on top of a pink floral-print beach towel, which complemented the jaw-dropping bikini she was rocking. The suit's top had a large cutout just under her bust that revealed a hefty amount of underboob. Her cleavage also showed just at the neckline of the top, which had thick bands that ran up her shoulders. The bottoms, meanwhile, had thick straps on her side that rose high on her hips.

The influencer had her dark hair pulled up in a high ponytail that blew in the wind behind her. She paired her bikini with oversized square-framed sunnies and white manicured fingers. Derynn held a Dunkin' Donuts beverage in her left hand while holding herself up on the lounge with her right. She smiled and looked down when the photo was snapped and quipped a playful caption.

Derynn joked that she needed some Vitamin D, but then explained that she was referring to the sun's rays. She hashtagged #sundayfunday and added the sun and tongue-sticking-out emoji. She tagged Amazon in the upload, noting where she grabbed the bathing suit from.

In under an hour, the hot post brought in thousands of likes and dozens of comments. Fans of the reality contestant complimented her incredible physique and hot bikini.

"Wow you look amazing," one fan wrote.

"Please tell me where to get that suit," another said.

"FIRE," a third fan commented with several fire symbols.

"Darn sunglasses blocking that beautiful face," a fourth fan said.

The comment section also filled up with a plethora of complimentary emoji, which included red hearts, heart-eyed smiley faces, and crowns as fans hailed Derynn as a "queen."

The hot pink swimsuit from Derynn matched the one she wore earlier this week. The bathing suits appear to be the exact same style but different colors. On January 6, the 27-year-old wore the same ensemble in black as she knelt down on a blanket. The pic, which can be seen here, featured Derynn crouched down with the surf just behind her as she played with the camera by sticking her tongue out.