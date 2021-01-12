Trending Stories
Paige VanZant Gets Her Butt Cheek Smacked While Rocking Thong Swimsuit
Treva Bowdoin

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant rocked an eye-catching swimsuit to take on a silly TikTok challenge with a little help from her husband. The video that Paige shared on her Instagram page had an unexpected twist ending that her fans loved.

For their brief performance, Paige, 26, wore a neon yellow one-piece. A palm tree graphic and the name of a popular vacation destination — Palm Springs, California — were printed on it in black. Her maillot had skinny shoulder bands and a subtle scoop neck that showed just a hint of cleavage. When she turned around, she revealed that the piece's shoulder straps crisscrossed between her shoulder blades. The rest of the back was mostly open down to the seat, which boasted a thong design that showed off Paige's perky posterior.

Her husband, MMA fighter Austin Vanderford, 30, also rocked colorful attire. He wore a pair of turquoise-and-pink striped swim trunks. He was shirtless, so his powerful chest and numerous tattoos were on display. The couple stood outside in front of a pool. On the opposite side of the water, there were a few palm trees, covered lounge seating, and luxury residences.

The TikTok trend they decided to participate in was the "Mirrors" challenge. Like many crazes that go viral on the app, it involves music and carefully timed movements. Usually, two participants smack each other on the butts to the slow beat of the drum in the 2013 Justin Timberlake song "Mirrors." They take turns slapping each other's backsides, then they do it at the same time. They conclude the challenge by bumping hips or turning around and clenching their glutes.

In Paige's video, she playfully wiggled her hips a few times before jumping up in the air and turning sideways so that her booty faced her husband. He spanked her bare left butt cheek, and turned so that his wife could return the favor.

However, Paige surprised her hubby by pushing him into the pool instead. She then had a good laugh over successfully tricking Austin, and the large number of various laughing emoji in the comments section indicated that her followers also found her antics amusing.

"Lol you two are too cool!" read one message.

"He was ready for the spank haha," another fan wrote.

"He landed on beat. That's talent," a third viewer observed

"I love that you guys have a blast together!!" added a fourth Instagrammer.

Paige's spouse often appears with her in the content that she creates for Instagram, and she pops up on his page as well. As reported by The Inquisitr, Austin recently shared a steamy photo of his fit wife giving him a seductive look while rocking a revealing bodysuit.

