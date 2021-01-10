Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2021
Cindy Prado Drizzles Water Down Her Chest In Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit
Instagram Models
Caitlin Albers

Instagram sensation Cindy Prado is showing off her insane body in another sexy social media snap. The Cuban bombshell has been enjoying a getaway in Tulum, Mexico, with some other influencers, and has been posting hot bikini photos all week long. The latest upload from Cindy contained six different photos in which she rocked a jaw-dropping one-piece.

The 28-year-old stood in front of a pool that was surrounded by picturesque palm trees and blue skies. Cindy wore a brown one-piece bathing suit that had an open torso and chest. Small stretches of fabric reached around from the back to cover Cindy's chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage and underboob exposed. The loose fabric was strung together by a braided string that had a gold metal strap weaving through it.

Cindy's toned torso and long legs were on full display in the hot pic, and both were perfectly bronzed. She wore her long blond locks down and in beachy waves that she swept to one side of her head. She accessorized her look with a lot of jewelry, which included two pooka shell necklaces, a lengthy gold chain with two round pendants, and a simple beaded bracelet.

In several of the photos, Cindy splashed around in the serene pool as she buried her hands in the water and brought them to her face. She cupped several handfuls of water and dumped them down her chest as she closed her eyes and enjoyed the moment.

In the caption of the post, Cindy tagged Fashion Nova, the designer behind her revealing look. She wrote a popular inspiration quote about being "one with the wild" and added the water droplet and leaf emoji.

In under an hour, the sexy pics brought in over 21,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the model complimented her hot physique and the incredible one-piece, while also leaving a plethora of emoji, which included the heart-eyed smiley face and flame symbol.

"Fierce AF," one fan wrote.

"I'm pretty sure you're the only one who can wear that suit," another said.

"FIRE FIRE FIRE," a third follower commented.

"Bo. Dy. Go. Als.," a fourth said.

The sexy new post from Cindy matches several she has shared in the last week. While working and vacationing in Tulum, Cindy has been photographed in a handful of risque bikinis. Just yesterday, she wowed her 1.9 million followers in a tiny black bikini, which she wore under a sheer coverup.

Latest Headlines

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.