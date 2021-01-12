Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

Instagram Models

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

January 12, 2021
WWE News: Injured Superstar Teases Return To Challenge Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler For Tag Team Titles
Wrestling
Kieran Fisher

As documented by Sportskeeda, Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode won the Tag Team Championships on the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. After the match, Ivar of The Viking Raiders reacted to the news on Instagram, sharing a "look" emoji in reaction to a photo of the new champs celebrating with their gold. This suggested that he has their titles in his sights.

As the report pointed out, both members of The Viking Raiders have been out of action in recent months. Ivar hasn't competed since September, when he was injured during a match on Monday Night Raw. The superstar was forced to take time off to have neck surgery afterward, which was estimated to keep him on the sidelines for up to a year.

His partner, Erik, hasn't competed since November. The former Tag Team Champion had to have minor surgery on his arm in October, though his in-ring performances the following month suggested that he's healthy again. He was used as a singles star after Ivar got hurt, mostly putting over other superstars and challenging in 24/7 title segments. However, it's not uncommon for both members of a team to stay off the company's television shows when the other gets hurt.

The latest social media activity teased that the duo is preparing for their comeback as a unit. Erik's absence adds weight to these rumors. Rather than having him take more losses on television, he could be taking a break in order to return on a strong note with his partner.

However, as The Inquisitr pointed out, Erik is also due to have a baby with former WWE superstar Sarah Logan. It's highly likely that he could be taking some time off to focus on helping his wife, who is set to give birth in the coming weeks.

Ivar's comment also hints at the duo potentially moving to the blue brand upon their return. They have been synonymous with the red brand since being promoted to the main roster, and the change of scenery could be refreshing for them. As The Inquisitr previously noted, some pundits have stated that they may have fallen out of favor on the Monday Night Raw.

It remains to be seen when Ivar will be fit enough to compete again. However, it's clear that he's keen to get back into the title hunt as soon as it's possible, and the latest development could be a sign of things to come.

Latest Headlines

Mitch McConnell 'Sold His Soul' To Donald Trump, Reporter Says

February 20, 2021

Holly Sonders Rocks A Too-Small Bikini Top And Purple Thigh-High Socks While Stretched Out In Bed

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Clippers Could Acquire PJ Tucker For Lou Williams, 'Bleacher Report' Suggests

February 20, 2021

Donald Trump Is Gearing Up For 'War' On Republican Party, Report Claims

February 20, 2021

Vicky Aisha Goes Topless & Bares Juicy Buns In Leather G-String

February 20, 2021

Michael Moore Slams Rush Limbaugh After His Death For 'Racism' & 'Hate'

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.