CJ Sparxx Shows Off Her Insane Curves In Jeweled Bikini

CJ Sparxx let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram snap, which she uploaded on Saturday. The busty brunette was sure to turn the heads of her followers when she opted to post a photo of herself in an eye-catching ensemble.

In the racy pics, CJ looked smoking hot as she showed off her insane curves in a jeweled bikini. The top did little to hide her massive cleavage with its low-cut neckline. The garment also featured spaghetti straps that put her toned arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching bottoms featured some sparkly fringe as they were cut high on her curvaceous hips and wrapped snugly around her slim waist, emphasizing her thick thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also spotted in the snap. She accessorized the style with a bracelet.

In the first photo, CJ sat on her knees with her thighs apart. She posed with both of her hands on her legs in front of a large mirror. She leaned forward and gave the camera a smoldering stare. The second shot featured the model with her hands in her hair and her back arched as she looked away from the lens.

In the final shot, CJ posed with her legs apart and one arm stretched to her side. She twisted her torso to look back at her reflection over her shoulder. In the caption, she revealed that she was packing for a trip to Cabo this week and asked her fans if she should bring the "bling bikini."

CJ wore her long dark hair parted to the side and styled her locks in bouncy curls that hung down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

CJ's over 1 million followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The pics garnered more than 12,000 likes in just 11 hours. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks.

"So flawless and shining," one follower declared.

"SO GORGEOUS," another gushed.

"Hottie," a third comment read.

"You're a gift from heaven babe," wrote a fourth user.

CJ's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport racy looks in her online snaps. She continues to delight in skimpy bathing suits, tiny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently grabbed the attention of her followers in a nude G-string two-piece while hanging at the beach. That post has pulled in more than 17,000 likes and over 400 comments to date.