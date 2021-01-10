Kourtney Kardashian Sizzles In Teeny Nude Bikini For Stunning Throwback Post

Kourtney Kardashian reminisced about vacations of the past in her most recent Instagram post over the weekend. The reality star took to her account to share a set of photos from her 2019 trip to Sardinia, Italy.

In the gorgeous shots, Kourtney sizzled in a tiny nude bikini. The skimpy top featured a revealing neckline that put her ample cleavage in the spotlight. Her muscled arms and shoulders were also highlighted with the help of of the garment's thin straps.

The matching bottoms were pulled up high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her flat tummy and impressive abs. Her long, lean legs were also on full display. She accessorized the look with a pair of goggles at first, before swapping them out for some sunglasses in later pics.

In the first photo, Kourtney sat on a paddleboard with her daughter, Penelope. She had both of her hands behind her for balance as she arched her back and pushed her chest outward. She bent her knees and pulled one leg in close to her body as the other hung over the side and into the water. In the background, a large yacht could be seen, as well as a bright, blue sky.

The second shot featured Kourtney lying on the board by herself as she soaked up some sun. She had one knee bent and her hands close to her face as she tilted her head up to look at the camera.

In the third photo, Kourtney lay on her stomach on a boat as she sunned her round booty. She rested her weight on her arms and turned her head to look at her youngest son, Reign. Her oldest son, Mason, could be seen in the background with a towel over his shoulders.

In the next slide, she posed with one leg up and her phone in her hand, a pair of trendy sunglasses on her face as she appeared to take a photo. The next slide featured a video that showed off the incredible view.

Kourtney's over 106 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 1.7 million times in just two days. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 3,900 messages.

"Heave [sic] on earth," one follower wrote.

"No words," remarked another.

"Beautiful photos," a third user praised.

"This is awesome!" read a fourth comment.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney previously delighted fans with another set of bikini snaps to wrap up 2020.