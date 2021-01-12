Natalie Roser Is A Vision In A Strapless White Bikini As She Heads To The Beach For Some 'Recovery Swims'

Natalie Roser hit up the beach this weekend for some "recovery swims," where she looked hotter than ever in an itty-bitty swimsuit. The model took to her Instagram account on Saturday to share a snap from the excursion that has proven to be extremely popular with her adoring fans.

The photo was taken in Sydney, Australia, per the geotag, where the blond was seen enjoying the beautiful summer weather by a beach. She posed on a wide sidewalk underneath the golden sun, with a set of stairs that led directly down to the soft sand along the ocean shore behind her.

The Aussie stunner looked like a total vision in a skimpy white bikini that complemented her gorgeous, allover glow. The scanty swimwear included a tie-front top that fit snugly around her chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It showcased her toned arms and shoulders thanks to its strapless style, while its low-cut sweetheart neckline exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage. It knotted tightly in the middle of her bosom and had a flirty scalloped hemline along its edges, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Natalie's bikini bottoms were just as flattering on her phenomenal physique. The garment boasted a high-cut and cheeky style that left her dangerous curves on display for her 1.3 million-plus followers to admire, while also treating them to a full-length look at her lean legs and shapely thighs. It featured the same scalloped design along its waistband, which had thick straps that fit snugly around her midsection. The style helped to accentuate her tantalizing hourglass silhouette, as well as her flat tummy and sculpted abs.

The beauty completed her look with a pair of black slide sandals, and covered her eyes with trendy cat-eyed sunglasses. She also held a straw hat in one of her hands and added a pendant necklace and hoop earrings to give the swimwear look a hint of bling.

The sunkissed-snap was a hit with fans, earning more than 24,000 likes within less than a day's time. Hundreds took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments for Natalie's latest jaw-dropping display.

"Sublime beauty," one person wrote.

"Absolutely gorgeous," praised another fan.

"Looking amazing, as usual," a third follower quipped.

"Hottest woman alive!" added a fourth admirer.

Natalie has been getting in as much bikini time as possible during her stay in Australia -- even last week, when she rocked a cheeky two-piece inside during a rainy day. Her followers were thrilled by her decision to defy the bad weather, awarding the sizzling snap over 33,000 likes and 473 comments to date.