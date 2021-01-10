'The Challenge' Star Ashley Mitchell Flaunts Toned Figure In Tiny Blue Bikini

The Challenge: Double Agents star Ashley Mitchell is showing off her killer physique in another sexy Instagram snap. The 33-year-old wowed her thousands of followers when she posed in a tiny blue bikini while relaxing in Austin, Texas.

Ashley has been sharing a slew of bikini photos to her timeline, and her newest is just as revealing as the last. In the new pic, Ashley wore a V-front bikini top that flashed a conservative amount of cleavage. She sported matching bottoms with a thick waistband that rose high on her waist. The Challenge champion sat on top of a short stone wall that was surrounded by palm trees on what looked to be a perfect day.

The Real World alum wore her hair pulled up in two braided pigtails that fell to her shoulders. She tied a light blue scarf around her head, with a knot on her part. Ashley held one of her hands up to her braid and grabbed it, keeping the other by her thigh. She stared into the camera blankly, putting her followers in a daze.

Paired with the bikini was a pooka shell anklet, which she wore above her left foot. She also sported an Apple Watch with a thick wristband. Mostly out of frame were two white sandals that she had propped up on the stone wall.

In the caption of the post, Ashley noted that she was spending some time in Austin and asked her followers for suggestions regarding hair salons, restaurants, bars, and stores. She also inquired about other things to do in the area, and the comments section flooded with ideas from her fans. Others complimented Ashley on her killer physique and left compliments for the reality star below the photo.

"Beautiful, my number one," one fan said.

"Gorgeous as always," a second wrote with several flame emoji.

"Get yourself some cowgirl boots and hat. I bet you can rock it!" a third follower suggested.

"I freaking love you on the challenge!!!" a fourth user wrote of Ashley's TV career.

Ashley might have been the first contestant eliminated on The Challenge: Double Agents, but it's certainly not the last viewers will see of her on the MTV hit. The two-time winner has become a fan favorite over her tenure on the show and became the first player to ever win $1 million on Final Reckoning. Check out our spoilers page here to see what's to come for Ashley on the popular competition show.