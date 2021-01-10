Trending Stories
January 10, 2021
Meg Kylie Shows Off Her Bombshell Body In Cleavage-Baring Bikini In Latest Sultry Upload
Alisan Duran

Meg Kylie took to Instagram on Saturday, January 9, and treated her 854,000 followers to a steamy snapshot of her showcasing her bodacious curves. In the latest update, the hot Aussie influencer rocked an ultra-revealing bikini set that flaunted her assets.

In the new post, the model was dressed in a scanty bathing suit, lounging on the sofa in her living room. She placed her laptop on the other end of the chair with the screen opened and facing her. The hottie used the Photo Booth app from the Macbook and took several sultry snapshots.

Meg seemingly used her phone's back camera to take a selfie, as seen in another Instagram post. She directed it to her computer screen, which acted as a mirror. She lay on her side and propped her upper body up using her left elbow as support, while her other arm was crossed over her midsection.

The upper part of her face was cut off from view. From what was visible, her lips were parted as she took the shot. The sun logo could be seen in the middle of the screen, indicating that she adjusted the brightness.

The influencer wore a light yellow bikini top. The triangle cups appeared fully lined and were cut so small that they strained against her perky breasts. As a result, the garment failed to cover the entirety of her bust, leaving some parts of her buxom curves exposed. The plunging neckline displayed a nice view of her decolletage, and the snug fit of the piece pushed her chest inward — making her cleavage pop.

The babe sported a matching pair of bottoms. It had strings that tied on the sides of her curvy hips. The waistband sat low enough for her to reveal plenty of skin around her flat stomach. Several fans couldn't help but notice her incredibly toned midsection, expressing their thoughts in the comments section. The light-colored set was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

For the occasion, Meg wore her brunette hair down as she opted for a wavy hairstyle. She kept her accessories minimal to not distract her fans from her bikini, wearing a long necklace with a small pendant. The caption of the post was short, and Meg mentioned her computer.

As of this writing, the newest addition to her feed had received more than 12,400 likes and upward of 50 comments. Some of her eager online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. Fans praised her for her sheer display of skin, while countless other followers struggled with words on how to express their thoughts. Instead, they chimed in with a combination of emoji.

"What a lovely picture," a fan wrote.

"You are super hot!" gushed another admirer.

