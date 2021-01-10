Trending Stories
January 10, 2021
Katelyn Runck Rocks A Sexy Printed Bikini: 'Pleasing The World Is Impossible'
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Katelyn Runck went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Sunday morning. The model flaunted her killer curves as she served up sultry looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Katelyn was sure to have her fans drooling as she rocked a sexy printed bikini. The brown speckled top featured black trim and thin straps that showed off her gym-honed arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The matching bottoms rested high over her narrow hips and hugged her slim waist tightly while accentuating her muscular thighs and killer legs in the process. She accessorized the skimpy style with a small pair of earrings.

In the first photo, Katelyn sat on a leather sofa. She had one hand behind her for balance as the other rested on her leg. Her back was curved and her head was tilted as she gave a smoldering stare into the lens. The second shot was similar. The model sat on the floor with one knee bent and a steamy expression on her face.

Katelyn also posted a video of herself sitting on the floor and striking an array of poses as she pulled her hair off of her neck and showed off her modeling skills.

In the background of the shots, a green plant could be seen. Some windows with an incredible view were also visible. In the caption of the post, Katelyn told her fans that pleasing everyone is impossible. She also geotagged her location as Calabasas, California.

Her long, dark hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous curls that she pushed over her shoulder.

Katelyn's over 2.4 million followers immediately began to share their love for the snaps. The photos garnered more than 9,800 likes within the first 40 minutes after they were published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 460 messages.

"You make my day 10 times better," one follower wrote.

"Your looking so beautiful," another gushed.

"The photographer is the luckiest man," a third user declared.

"Oh my gosh! Your body is sooo perfect," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She's often spotted rocking racy looks that contour to her chiseled body.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported a black lingerie set that flashed her underboob. To date, that post has raked in more than 57,000 likes and over 1,400 comments.

