January 12, 2021
Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Her Fit Figure In A Series Of Acrobatic Poses On The Beach
nsfw
Ava Bennet

Former Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio stunned her 10.3 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a quartet of snaps in which she rocked an athletic ensemble and struck several acrobatic poses on the beach. The photos were captured in Praia Brava, as the geotag indicated, which is a beach in Brazil. The pristine sand was visible beneath her, and the ocean stretched out to the horizon, with some waves crashing closer to the shore.

Alessandra rocked an ensemble from the brand Alo Yoga, whose Instagram page she made sure to tag in the first slide. The first picture showed Alessandra taking a flying leap across the sand, her legs stretched out and her arms extending up into the air.

She flaunted her flawless physique in a cropped tank with thin straps and a neckline that dipped low enough to showcase a hint of cleavage. A thick horizontal band stretched around her torso, just below her breasts, leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display.

She paired the cropped tank with matching bottoms that likewise clung to every inch of her fit physique. She was barefoot and had her long brunette locks pulled back in a ponytail.

The second image also captured her in motion. She had one foot just an inch or so above the sand while the other knee was bent at a 90-degree angle, her arms positioned in a graceful way which accentuated the long, lean lines of her body.

She added a few accessories, including some delicate layered necklaces and a watch.

She turned her attention to the camera for the third snap, which was taken while she was jumping in the air. Her hair flowed around her face and her expression was fierce.

The fourth and final slide showed the back of her athletic outfit, highlighting the strappy details on her top. She released her silky tresses from the ponytail, allowing them to hang down her back as she turned her face up to the sunshine. Her eyes were closed while she basked in the warmth, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up 402 comments as well as over 82,400 likes within 20 hours.

"Wow, flying angel," one fan wrote, loving the movement-filled poses.

"These are fantastic photos and I wish you a nice Saturday, dear Alessandra," another follower chimed in.

"Absolutely stunning!" a third user remarked, followed by alternating heart and flame emoji.

"Looks like paradise," another added, loving the peaceful beachy backdrop.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra shared another series of snaps taken while she was enjoying the sunshine in Brazil. Those photos were captured when the sun was setting, casting a gorgeous glow over the area, and Alessandra played around with her voluminous printed dress as she flaunted her figure.

