Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 12, 2021
Donald Trump's Niece Says GOP Will 'Own This Disaster Forever' If He Isn't Removed And Convicted
Donald Trump
Lorenzo Tanos

In a recent interview, Donald Trump's niece stressed how important she feels it is for her uncle to be removed from office and convicted for his alleged role in Wednesday's protests at Capitol Hill, pointing out that failure to do so would severely tarnish the legacy of the Republican Party.

Speaking to The Guardian for a piece that was published on Sunday, psychologist and author Mary Trump sounded off on the riots, telling the publication that she was shocked by the "tawdriness" of the chaos that took place while lawmakers gathered to certify Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. She added that the violent protests represented the four years of her uncle's presidency "distilled to its very essence" and that they brought out the worst in his supporters because of how "enabled and emboldened" they were.

After stressing that lawmakers need to "act quickly" to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the head of state before his term officially ends, Mary Trump told The Guardian that Vice President Mike Pence likely won't be the one to do this because she sees him as the "biggest coward on the planet." She also opined that the Cabinet members who resigned earlier in the week didn't do so because they object to what took place on Wednesday but rather because they are concerned about the political implications of having been part of the Trump administration.

Donald Trump's supporters storm the Capitol building.
Getty Images | Spencer Platt

The psychologist went on to say that the Republican Party will "own this disaster forever" if it does not vote to convict Trump for leading his supporters to riot. She also maintained that the people who stormed the Capitol should be brought to justice for their participation in the protests.

"Every person that stormed – or should I say, strolled, and meandered, with impunity, arrogance and disdain – into the Capitol needs to be arrested, indicted, convicted and given serious sentences. They desecrated the foundations of our democracy."
Given that Trump has less than two weeks remaining in office, his niece explained that his perceived mental instability is the most important reason why he has to be removed as soon as possible. She discussed how the president had repeatedly challenged the legitimacy of mail-in ballots and replaced high-ranking Department of Defense officials with "sycophants." This, the author explained, is why the Pentagon allegedly prevented the National Guard from quelling Wednesday's chaos in a timely manner.

In conclusion, Mary Trump warned that Americans should not underestimate her uncle and should realize that he is "capable of doing anything" in the 10 days before Biden is inaugurated.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.