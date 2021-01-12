WWE News: 'Monday Night Raw' Star Might Have Backstage Heat For Bashing Hulk Hogan

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw featured several WWE legends, including Hulk Hogan. While the show received a mixed reception from fans and pundits, some stars of the current era weren't happy at having the veterans take up most of the air time. Mustafa Ali was particularly critical, and he took shots at Hogan -- and other veterans -- a move which may have landed him in trouble with officials.

As documented by Sportskeeda, Ali appeared on Raw Talk after the show and made his true feelings about the stars from yesteryear known. He said that they could "barely walk" and questioned why everyone had to hear Hogan's "whatcha gonna do brother" catchphrase for the "seventh million time."

The Retribution leader also claimed that the current stars were deprived of an opportunity to prove themselves. According to Ali, the promotion needs to focus on performers who can "further [the] company," as opposed to giving the spotlight to old-timers whose in-ring days are well over.

Ali has since taken to social media and suggested that he might have caught flak for his comments. The superstar took to Twitter over the weekend and shared a picture of him sharing his thoughts on the legends. In the accompanying caption, he seemingly quoted WWE officials and what they might have said to him after the program.

According to the tweet, Ali might not be trusted with a live microphone ever again. Raw Talk is known for airing the unfiltered opinions of its guests, but Ali's remarks may have gone too far in the eyes of the company's management team. It also wouldn't be surprising if he upset some of the former superstars whom he targeted in his rant.

“we don’t know if we can give you a live mic again.” pic.twitter.com/j6H7AFOCWS — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) January 9, 2021

Of course, it's also possible that Ali's comments and subsequent social media activity have been part of a storyline. His character leads a rebellious faction who are upset with the way in which the company treats its performers. Having him criticize the legends and the episode that was dedicated to them is very much in line with Retribution's image.

Ali's comments also arrived at a time when speculation over Hogan's future has been in the news. As The Inquisitr previously documented, the Hall of Famer teased that he could step back into the ring during his last appearance.

While that didn't materialize in the end, Hogan has been open about the fact that he wants one more match at WrestleMania 37. Should that happen, he would arguably be taking the spot of a younger superstar who deserves the opportunity more.