Celeste Bright Awaits A Margarita In A Sexy Black Two-Piece Set

Blond bombshell Celeste Bright thrilled her 733,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy snap taken while she was abroad in Mexico. The picture was captured at the restaurant Bagatelle Tulum, as the geotag indicated. Celeste was perched atop a white wooden chair with a colorful blue patterned cushion nestled by her waist. The space had a high ceiling that gave the restaurant an airy, open vibe. A few details could be spotted in the distance, such as the wicker shades covering the lamp.

Celeste's toned figure remained the focal point of the shot, however. She posed while sitting at her table, rocking a daring ensemble from the online retailer Fashion Nova. She tagged the company's Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture, in case her followers were interested in picking up the look.

Celeste wore what looked like a lacy black bra with slight scalloped detailing along the edge. Her ample assets were on full display in the piece, which showcased a serious amount of cleavage. Celeste layered a short-sleeved black crop top over the bra, and the garment was tied in a knot just below her breasts, leaving her toned stomach exposed as well.

She paired the top with equally skimpy bottoms that barely came an inch down her thighs, leaving her long, lean legs on display. She leaned back in her seat, resting an elbow on the back of the chair and pulling one leg up slightly. She kept things casual by accessorizing with white sneakers, and also added several different choker necklaces for a bit of sparkle.

Celeste's long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves, and she had her lips slightly parted in a sultry expression as she gazed at the camera in the steamy snap.

Her followers absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 16,700 likes within 15 hours of going live, as well as 210 comments from her eager audience.

"Perfection," one fan wrote simply.

"Goddess," another chimed in, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

"What are these shorts called? So cute," a third fan remarked, wanting more details on her ensemble.

"You're too beautiful, I'd have to buy you another," a fourth follower added, referencing the caption that Celeste paired with the smoking-hot image.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Celeste shared a snap in which she stripped down to nothing but a pearl necklace, immersing part of her lower body in a breathtaking pool surrounded by lush greenery. She positioned her body to make the image safe for Instagram. Nonetheless, her fans were tantalized by the shot, rushing to hit the like button.