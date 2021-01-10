Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

January 10, 2021
Evgeniya Lvovna Models Skintight Yoga Pants While Exercising, Despite Her Broken Foot
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Evgeniya Lvovna wowed her 1.2 million Instagram followers after posting a series of videos where she demonstrated a grueling workout regimen -- despite the fact that she was still recovering from a broken foot.

Lvovna modeled a pair of skintight yoga pants for the occasion. The spandex-like material hugged her curves and their high-waisted silhouette cinched at her waist to accentuate her hourglass figure. The leggings were decorated with a fun honeycomb knit pattern that served to draw even more attention to her figure. They were designed in a dark palette scheme, which highlighted the fitness model's sun-kissed skin. A monochrome panel at her waistband flattered her trim torso.

She paired the yoga pants with a steel gray sports bra. The top featured three straps on each side of the band that crisscrossed against each other to form an intricate pattern against her shoulder blades. In the front, it featured a low scooped neckline that revealed the model's collarbone and décolletage. The hem cropped just below the bust, flaunting her toned midriff.

Lvovna completed the look with a pair of black ankle socks and white Converse-style sneakers. She also sported a large black recovery boot on her right leg. She styled her long brunette locks into a loose and chunky side braid that she tossed over her shoulder. A few escaped wavy tresses framed her face.

She posted six slides in total to show off a routine that focused on her biceps in lieu of leg training. In the first video, she demonstrated a leverage lateral pulldown, which she then followed up with a single arm version. In the third and fourth slides, she showed off both a wide and close grip rowing motion. Lastly, she completed a number of bicep curls. The location was geotagged as Atilis Gym in New Jersey.

Fans loved the new upload and awarded the post over 25,000 likes and around 320 comments.

"Fitness inspiration," gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing their compliment by adding two red hearts and a curled bicep emoji to their words.

"I love to see the dedication with the injury! Keep it up," a second encouraged.

"I wish you good recovery Evie, you are awesome, you don't give up working out," echoed a third.

"Beautiful and preciously awesome as always," a fourth raved, concluding their message with a number of emoji including a kissing face and a fire symbol.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Lvovna stunned fans earlier this week after lounging poolside in a skimpy white swim set.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.