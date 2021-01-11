Brian Austin Green Opens Up About Sharna Burgess Romance, 'DWTS' Pro Says 'Let It Go'

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess responded to questions about their recent Hawaiian getaway, but only one of them was talking.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, seen on YouTube here, Green, 47, described the 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro as an "amazing woman." He added that the two had a "great time" while staying at the ritzy Four Seasons Hotel in Hawaii, which is one of his favorite vacation spots, and also where he wed his ex-wife, Megan Fox, in 2010.

"It's all going really well right now. It's early on, so we don't have any labels or anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company," the Beverly Hills 90210 alum said of his romance with Burgess.

"She's super responsible and she's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now," he added.

The actor, who admitted he "begrudgingly" agreed to met the Australian dancer after their shared business manager arranged an introduction, revealed that the mirrorball champion wasn't familiar with his work on Beverly Hills 90210.

For her part, Burgess wasn't as forthcoming about the romance rumors. During a Q&A with fans on her Instagram story, the pink-haired beauty shut down an inquiry from a fan who simply asked about her relationship status.

"Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one," Burgess wrote in response, as seen in screenshots posted by People. "It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go."

One fan commented that Burgess "embraced being single" so she could fall in love with herself.

"Best thing I ever did," the DWTS veteran replied. "Well one of them lol," she added cryptically.

Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil / Frazer Harrison

Green and Burgess created plenty of buzz earlier this month when PDA pics of the two of them popped up on social media. Not only were they photographed kissing in the ocean in Hawaii, but a source told E! News that they were spotted at the resort holding hands, exploring tide pools and lava rock sites, and watching the gorgeous sunsets on the Big Island during the romantic trip.

While Burgess is not talking specifically about Green, in the caption to a beachside Instagram photo she shared, seen here, she did dish on the vacay.

"First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime," she wrote.

Ahead of the Hawaiian hookup, Burgess had lamented about finding love during the coronavirus pandemic. She had also been in talks to star in the Australian version of The Bachelorette, while Green was briefly linked with Courtney Stodden and model Tina Louise after his split from his wife of 10 years.

An insider told People that Burgess and Green have been "casually dating" for a few weeks.