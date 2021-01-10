Trending Stories
January 10, 2021
Molly Eskam Flaunts Bombshell Booty In Thong Lingerie
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Molly Eskam took to Instagram on January 8 to share a sizzling new update that highlighted her insanely fit physique. The new photo showed the American model and YouTube star in an ultra-revealing white lingerie set.

While the front was not entirely visible in the snap, it could be seen in another Instagram upload, which can be viewed here. The bra featured a classic shape and padded cups adorned with dainty lace trim. The tight fit of the brassiere and its underwire pushed her bust up and together, making her cleavage look prominent. The undergarment was made of cotton and lacy fabric. It also had straps that went over her shoulders for support.

She wore matching panties, and like the top, they were mostly made of lace with tiny cutouts. The waistband sat just below her belly button, highlighting her taut tummy and sculpted abs. The underwear also boasted scalloped trim and a high-cut design, which exposed plenty of skin. Its thong also allowed her to showcase her perky booty.

The image captured Molly posing outdoors, dressed in nothing but her sexy intimates. The area looked like a vacant lot and the scene behind her revealed incredible views of nature and the blue sky. Houses were also noticeable.

Despite the backdrop, most of the viewers were more focused on her incredibly toned figure and cheeky display.

Molly stood with her backside directed to the camera. The stance made her pert derrière the main focus of the shot. She positioned her hands in front of her midsection as she glanced to the side, gazing at something that caught her attention. Her flawless skin appeared radiant under the sunshine.

The influencer styled her hair into loose beach waves and tied it into a low ponytail. Some short strands were left loose and she tucked them behind her ears.

In the caption, Molly greeted her fans and asked them a question about their weekend plans. She also added several emoji.

Since going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the new share quickly gained more than 115,000 likes and over 770 comments. Many users gushed over her daring display and told her how sexy she looked. Others struggled with how to express their thoughts about the photo, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

"OMG, you are such a babe. It's not even fair. Literally drooling," one of her fans wrote.

"DROP-DEAD GORGEOUS! YOU ARE STUNNING," echoed another user.

"So fire! May you have an amazing weekend, love!" a third admirer gushed.

