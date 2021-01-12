Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

January 12, 2021
Tahlia Skaines Poses On The Floor In A Sexy Monokini That Flashes Serious Underboob
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Instagram model Thalia Skaines showed some major skin in a sexy new update shared with her 578,000 followers Sunday morning. The Aussie stunner flaunted her fit figure in a revealing pale-pink monokini from Oh Polly, sprawling on the floor in a sultry, pin up-inspired pose.

Tahlia displayed her voluptuous thighs as she sat on her hip with her legs parted and knees bent. Her shapely pins were folded to the side, allowing her toned calves to be seen. The babe tucked one foot underneath her thigh, ditching her shoes and giving fans a peek at her white pedicure. Her other foot was cropped out of the frame, leaving only a glimpse of her heel visible.

The eye-popping swimwear had no trouble flaunting Tahlia's sculpted legs and curvy hips thanks to its incredibly high cut. The number boasted a minuscule bottom complete with a v-shaped waistline that dipped well below her belly button, providing little coverage for her flawless figure. The look showed off her flat tummy and highlighted her narrow waist, emphasizing her hourglass shape. However, the pièce de résistance was the massive cutout gashing along the front, which bared her whole midsection and flashed some serious underboob.

The top part of the one-piece split down the middle into an inverted v-shaped pattern that perfectly mirrored the daring bottoms. Although the swimsuit featured a mock neckline that hid her décolletage entirely, the saucy design left quite a bit of her perky assets on show. Tahlia brushed her hair over her shoulders, calling even more attention to her chest. Her platinum-blond tresses spilled down the sides of her bosom in tousled waves, drawing the gaze to her exposed underboob.

The swimsuit's pastel tone looked flattering against her tanned skin, accentuating her deep bronze. A mint-green string wrapped around her midriff a number of times, crisscrossing over her abs. It tied with a loopy bow dangling just above her navel, further emphasizing her trim physique.

The 23-year-old accessorized with large hoop earrings, adding some extra bling with a couple of rings on her fingers. A textured bracelet adorning her forearm, emerging in full view of her audience as Tahlia tucked her left hand behind her head in a seductive nonchalant gesture. Her fingernails sported white polish to match her toes.

The hot beach-babe look proved very popular with Tahlia's online admirers. In the span of two hours, the post racked up just under 5,100 likes, in addition to 70 comments. Among the people who left gushing messages under the snap were fellow Australian models Abby Dowse, Laura Amy, and Allie Auton.

"Hiyaaaaa gorg," said Allie, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

"So so pretty," Abby chimed in.

"Babe," wrote Laura, who further expressed her admiration with a two-hearts emoji.

"So stunning honey," commented another Instagrammer.

Latest Headlines

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021

Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

February 18, 2021

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.