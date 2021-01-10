Trending Stories
January 10, 2021
Belle Lucia Flaunts Insane Figure In A Skimpy High-Cut Bodysuit
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Belle Lucia thrilled her 1.3 million Instagram followers with a new sizzling post. On Saturday, January 9, the gorgeous Australian model uploaded a tantalizing video that showed her flaunting her bombshell assets in a skimpy high-cut bodysuit.

Belle looked nothing short of gorgeous in a black garment that complemented her flawlessly fair skin. The one-piece was made of several types of fabric. Notably, the chest area and the lower portion of the suit were opaque to cover her privates, while the midsection was made of sheer material, adorned with narrow lines. The see-through fabric exposed a glimpse of her flat stomach. The piece had thin straps that clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms.

The bottom part of the suit boasted extremely high leg cuts that extended to the sides of her waist. It emphasized her slender hips and left plenty of skin exposed around the groin area. The cuts also made her toned legs seem longer. She sported sheer gloves, a pair of over-the-knee boots, and a matching leather jacket, which was halfway taken off her shoulders.

At the beginning of the short clip, Belle stood against a white wall, clad in her scanty attire. The area was bright and perfect for the shoot. She posed by popping her hip to the side. She then angled her body to face the camera, moving it from left to right.

One part showed the babe standing upright and positioning her hands in front of her tummy as she gazed at the lens with her lips parted. Her expression seemed to captivate several viewers. In the next part, she slightly changed her stance and placed both hands on her hips.

For the occasion, Belle left her highlighted blond hair loose, parted to the side, and styled in soft waves. Its long strands hung over her right shoulder and she let the rest of her locks fall on her back. She also ditched the accessories, ensuring all eyes were on her outfit.

In the caption, Belle shared something about her choice of superhero costume. She also shared that her outfit came from PrettyLittleThing, tagging the brand in the post.

The latest update proved to be popular with her avid fans. As of this writing, the reel has been watched over 130,000 times. It also gained more than 24,500 likes and 250-plus comments. Users took to the comments section to praise her beauty and killer body. Most of them showered her with compliments and emoji.

"You are a superhero. You are a mama," a fan commented.

"I would risk my life everyday, so you could save me," wrote another follower.

