January 10, 2021
'Sports Illustrated' Star Olivia Brower Wears Both Pink And Black Lingerie In Dueling Update
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower stunned her 344,000 followers after flaunting her figure into two different lingerie styles in her latest Instagram post.

In the first of the two pictures, Olivia opted for a black lace look that highlighted her sun-kissed skin. The piece was a flattering bodysuit with straps that wrapped around the model's torso and exposed her back and shoulders. Olivia posed by angling her body to the side and raising her arms in a way that accentuated her curves. For the final touch, she appeared to muss her hair as she looked over her shoulder to give the camera a smoldering look.

In the second photo, Olivia opted to channel a sweeter and more feminine side in a pastel pink bodysuit. The material was a pretty lace fabric with a scalloped edge. The garment was a halter style and featured a plunging neckline that extended so low that it nearly reached her midriff. The model styled her long brunette locks into an off-center part and let her layered tresses cascade down past her shoulders.

Though Olivia angled herself sideways in the first picture, she stared directly at the camera with her arms at her side in the second. She pursed her lips slightly as she looked at her followers.

The backdrop for both of the photos was a simple white wall so that all focus remained on Olivia and her attire. The pictures were both taken as Instax polaroids and placed side-by-side so that viewers could compare and contrast her two ensembles.

In the caption for the shot, Olivia tagged the designer of the two bodysuits, We Are Hah, and showed her love for the brand by adding three pink hearts. She has previously served as an ambassador for the brand, in addition to her contracts with Freya Lingerie and Garage Clothing.

Fans of the social media star loved the new update and awarded the post over 13,000 likes and more than 125 comments.

"You angel," gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with both a besotted face emoji and a yellow heart.

"I so need to photograph you," wrote a follower who works as a photographer.

"I'm shaking. Insane," raved a third.

"Are you the cutest?" teased a fourth, concluding the comment with a number of emoji including a kissing face, a red heart, and the hallelujah hands symbol.

Olivia, who made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue back in 2019, stunned fans earlier this winter after modeling a glittery bikini and white sarong, per The Inquisitr.

