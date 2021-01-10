Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 10, 2021
Lucia Javorcekova Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Revealing Swimsuit: 'What Do You Feel?'
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Lucia Javorcekova stunned her 1.9 million Instagram followers after modeling a revealing swimsuit while on a walk in Mexico.

The bathing suit was a stunning burnt orange, which not only added a major pop of color to the sultry look, but also highlighted Lucia's bronzed skin. The neckline was a deep plunging style with straps that crossed over her collarbone. The look created both a halter silhouette and peek-a-boo opening at her décolletage. The garment appeared to be unlined, highlighting the model's bust.

The swimsuit featured a tie belt that cinched around Lucia's waist and accentuated her hourglass figure. The belt was a braided style made from a white hemp material. Small puka shells were woven throughout and a round metal loop fastened the accessory. It helped create a tropical bohemian aesthetic for the photo.

The bottom of the swimsuit was almost as revealing as the top and side cutouts extended up towards Lucia's midriff. As a result, a large portion of her torso, including her hips, was on full display.

Lucia styled her hair into a voluminous blowout with a center part. Her brunette waves cascaded down to just past her shoulders. Her tresses were not pushed away from her face and at times they concealed her features in a femme fatale-like fashion. She wore no other accessories save for an elastic hair tie around her wrist.

She posed by staring directly at the camera. She had one leg positioned slightly in front of the other as if she had been captured mid-stride while walking down a sandy path. Both her arms rested at her sides as she gave fans a smoldering look.

In the background, lush green palms and cabanas with thatched roofs made up a picturesque and dreamy scene. Lucia geotagged the specific location as Tulum, Mexico.

Fans went wild over the new upload and awarded the shot close to 100,000 likes and more than 830 comments.

"The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped," proclaimed one awestruck user, emphasizing their declaration with a pair of red lips emoji and two pink hearts.

"Splendid look and amazing body," a second raved.

"I closed my eyes but I cannot forget how beautiful you are," wrote a third.

"PERFECT figure!!!" a fourth gushed, concluding their comment with a number of emoji including a couple of smiley faces and two hallelujah hand symbols.

Lucia had previously wowed her fans after modeling a string bikini earlier last week, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.