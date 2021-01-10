Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 10, 2021
Alicia Parr Shows Off Her Tanned & Toned Beach Bod In A Red Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Alicia Parr didn't hold back when it came to showing off her insane physique in a recent Instagram share over the weekend. The brunette bombshell slayed as she opted for a skimpy look.

In the stunning pics, Alicia showed off her tanned and toned beach bod as she posed in a red bikini. The revealing top included a deep neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage and gave fans a peek at her sideboob.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her narrow hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist while accentuating her lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a nude robe, which she left open to bare her body. She also rocked a pair of trendy sunglasses on her face.

In the first photo, Alicia sat with her thighs apart and her knees in the sand. Her back was arched as she placed one hand behind her head and the other hand rested on her thigh. In the second snap, Alicia placed her fingers in the sand as she used her other hand to brush the hair from her eyes. Her head was tilted to the side and she wore a flirty smile on her face.

In the background, the white sand beach was visible. Some large houses and a bright blue sky with white, fluffy clouds could also be seen. In the caption, Alicia posted a sun emoji.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Alicia's 559,000-plus followers didn't waste any time showing their approval for the post by clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first day after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 300 messages during that time.

"So hot baby girl," one follower declared.

"Always the prettiest," another gushed.

"Really wonderful shape," a third social media user wrote.

"Beautiful," a fourth comment read.

The model never seems to disappoint when it comes to flashing her hard body in racy outfits in her online snaps. She's often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tight tops, revealing dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alicia recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a barely there pink string bikini while soaking up some sunshine at the beach. To date, that post has reeled in more than 28,000 likes and nearly 400 comments.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.