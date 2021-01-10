Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Skintight Satin Pants, Lace Bra, And Studded Stiletto Boots: 'Come On In'

Fitness model Qimmah Russo took to her Instagram page on Saturday evening with a smoldering video that stunned her 1.6 million followers. The insanely fit social media celebrity and personal trainer rocked a sassy attitude while dressed in a killer ensemble that showcased all her curves.

The short clip began with a close-up shot of a huge wooden front door with an elaborate brass handle; then, an instrumental break in the track "Lock Jaw" by Tha Bossplayaz began playing. The door opened slowly to show Qimmah standing in the entry with one hand wrapped around the edge.

She wore a pair of remarkably tight pants featuring a shiny, satiny black material that clung to her thick, muscular thighs and calves. The waistband buttoned around the most slender part of her midsection and appeared to be embellished with a narrow woven belt that matched the rest of the garment.

There were many tantalizing inches of bare skin between the top of the pants and the bottom hem of her bustier bra, which had underwire demi-cups with lace-trimmed edges. The alluring swell of her breasts was visible above the scalloped fabric. She credited the brand Fashion Nova in the caption for her outfit.

Qimmah finished off the ensemble with a pair of thick-soled stiletto boots with silver studded spikes around the ankles.

Her long, blond hair was parted off-center and ironed straight. She split the back of it in half and pulled it all forward, letting it spill over both shoulders and against the sides of her bust.

Qimmah gazed at the camera with a serious expression for a few moments, then she parted her lips seductively, closed her eyes for a long single blink, and flipped around and began walking confidently away. Light and shadow played off of the definition of her chiseled back as she moved across the reflective, white marble tiles of the elegant entryway.

The walls on the right were lined with a trio of scalloped iron candle sconces that measured several feet high, interspersed with two equally sized black ceramic vases and an upholstered bench.

Qimmah's Instagram supporters loved her look and eagerly took to the comments section to express their adoration – using both their words as well as various strings of affectionate emoji. Not surprisingly, one of the most popular in this case appeared to be the flame symbol.

"Walk that walk girl," one fan encouraged.

"You are simply incredible," a second person declared.

"Wow you just gon do it to us like that?" a third follower implored, adding heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.