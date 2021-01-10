Heather Graham, 50, Grabs Attention In Leopard-Print String Bikini At The Beach

Heather Graham, 50, looked absolutely stunning in her most recent Instagram upload, which she posted on Saturday. The actress didn't appear to be shy when it came to showing some skin in front of the camera.

In the sexy shot, Heather grabbed attention in a racy leopard-print string bikini. The skimpy top featured thin straps that showed off her muscled arms and shoulders. It also featured a low-cut neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The matching bottoms tied around her curvy hips and hugged her tiny waist tightly as they accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of trendy sunglasses.

Heather stood on the beach with her toes buried in the sand. She bent one knee and shifted her weight to one side. She placed a hand on her hip as the other hung at her side. Her back was arched slightly and her shoulders were pulled back while she gave the camera a steamy expression.

In the background, some large rock formations could be seen. A stunning ocean vista was also visible behind Heather, as well as a bright, blue sky. In the caption, the actress revealed that she was doing some meditation by the water.

She parted her long blond hair in the center and styled her locks in loose waves that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

Heather's 340,000-plus followers didn't waste any time showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 14,000 times in just one hour. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 500 remarks about the pic during that time.

"You look gorgeous! Enjoy the beautiful weather!" one follower wrote.

"Wish I would have seen this before I ordered Postmates," joked another.

"Oscar nomination for that BOD!!! How old are you now?" a third user gushed.

"Heather you always look amazing," praised a fourth person.

The actress is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique in racy outfits online. She's become known for posting shots of herself rocking skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, tiny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Heather recently showcased her curves in a white lace dress and brown stockings on the set of her new movie. To date, that post has raked in more than 34,000 likes and over 580 comments.