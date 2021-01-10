Abby Dowse Flashes Ample Cleavage In Sizzling Selfie

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse has proven time and again that she knows as well as any photographer exactly how to capture her stunning likeness. On Saturday night, she brought the goods once again with a sizzling selfie that put the focus on her ample cleavage.

In the photo post, the model and social media influencer was shown wearing a plunging, baby blue dress that conformed tightly to her taut yet shapely physique while emphasizing her more alluring assets. It was a sight to behold for her nearly 3 million followers on Instagram.

Dowse tagged one of the platform's most ubiquitous boutiques, Fashion Nova, as the maker of her sensuous, skintight duds in the post's caption. She also gave her admirers a call to action by asking them for their thoughts on the curve-enhancing garment.

Clearly, the Sydney, New South Wales, native made a positive impression with the outfit. In just a few short hours after appearing on her timeline, her post had racked up over 22,000 double-taps. Moreover, the comments section was inundated with love declarations and virtual wolf whistles.

"You've been putting a beatdown on 2021, just absolutely killin it every single day," opined one impressed commenter.

"The color is incredible on you [heart-eyes emoji]," added a second fan.

"Lips and hair absolutely flawless."

"I like your dress Abby but it's the gorgeous bod wearing it that makes it perfect," wrote a third follower.

"Omg," raved a fourth devotee.

"That picture is utter perfection."

Dowse appeared to be seated on a bed topped with white covers in the close-up shot. One hand was resting flat against its surface while the other extended out of the camera's field of view, presumably to snap the picture. Meanwhile, her slender, gym-honed thighs were pressed against one another.

At the upper edge of the frame, Dowse's glossy, magenta-colored lips were shown with a high level of detail due to their proximity to the camera. On either side of her face, the wild and wavy ends of her golden-hued mane could be seen covering her shoulders and gingerly caressing the upper reaches of her bosom. Just below her chin, multiple charm-bearing necklaces encircled her dainty neck.

The upper half of the photo was highlighted, though, by her stunning showing of cleavage. It was made all the more eye-catching by the incredible contrast between her light blue dress and the sun-kissed skin beneath it. Further down the frame, the garment left little wiggle room for her midsection, which put an additional spotlight on her pert, shapely posterior. Dowse completed the look with a pair of cream-colored heels.

Less than 24 hours earlier, she had already broken hearts with another stunning selfie that put her "bikini bod" on full display.