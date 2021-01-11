Trending Stories
January 11, 2021
Victoria's Secret Model Nadine Leopold Stuns In A String Bikini And Body Chain
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Nadine Leopold showed her 848,000 Instagram followers how to superbly style a solid-colored bikini in her latest share.

The 27-year-old Australian model has walked in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and posed for the cover of high-profile fashion magazines, so she knows a thing or two about how to elevate an outfit using accessories. Her bombshell body also helped her beach attire look its absolute best in the picture that she posted on Saturday. Nadine slayed in a black string bikini that beautifully showcased her svelte physique. It included a classic triangle top that was an ideal choice for her perky bust. Its strings had a cord-like appearance, and they gave the piece an adjustable fit.

The model emphasized her petite waist's narrowness by wearing the top's extra-long lower strings wrapped around her midriff twice to create a skinny belt. Her bottoms boasted a low fixed front and additional sets of long ties that allowed the wearer to get creative with their wrapping. However, Nadine simply secured them in floppy bows that were positioned high on her curvy hips. The ends of the strings were tipped with gold hardware. One piece of tied string was so long that it almost trailed down the entire length of her slender left thigh.

Nadine tagged the Instagram page for the luxury swimwear brand Sommer Swim to share where she got her stylish two-piece. Her beachwear also included a black bucket hat with a narrow brim that gave it a nautical vibe. She wore it pulled down low to better shield her eyes from the scintillating sunlight.

Nadine accessorized with a few exquisite pieces of gold jewelry, including large gold hoops in her ears and similarly stacked bangles on her right wrist. However, the pièce de résistance of her bling was a delicate body chain. The piece formed a V at the neck, and a row of glimmering bars stretched across it. It was attached to a single chain that bisected the model's upper torso before creating a Y with branches that elegantly draped over her sides.

Nadine stood with her right leg on a set of wooden stairs. Behind her, turquoise water stretched out to the horizon, where it appeared to meet a sky filled with wispy clouds.

The blond bombshell confessed that she isn't the greatest at dreaming up captions for her pics, but her followers came up with plenty of flattering ways to describe her latest photo.

"Stunning beauty," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely perfect," another message in the comments section read.

"No one is reading captions when you look like that," a third admirer assured her.

