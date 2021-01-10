Trending Stories
January 10, 2021
Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny Bikini For 23rd Birthday
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Social media influencer Jailyne Ojeda Ochoa dazzled her 12.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday, January 9, when she shared some revealing new images of herself celebrating her birthday in just a tiny bikini.

The 23-year-old bombshell was photographed in various outdoor locations for the three-slide series. Jailyne stood out in every shot, striking sexy poses that drew the eye to her famous curves.

In the first photo, which seemed to be taken on a rooftop, she sat down with the front of her figure facing the camera as she pouted. She looked directly into the camera's lens and held a large red balloon in each hand that signified her age.

She stood with her booty popped out in the second snapshot as the back of her body faced the camera. Her facial profile was also in view as she rotated her head slightly toward her left shoulder. The front of her figure was on show in the third image once more as she stood with legs parted.

Her long raven-colored locks were styled in a single braid that cascaded down to her lower back. Her nails appeared to be manicured and polished with a light color.

Jailyne showcased her busty chest in a Mexican-flag bikini top that featured two thin straps, which tied around her neck and back, and minuscule triangle-shaped cups that caused a large amount of cleavage to spill out. She paired the top with white thong bottoms that highlighted her hips and derriere. The briefs' thick, high-rise waistband also called attention to her slim core.

She completed the look with white lace-up boots.

In the post's caption, she announced that today was her birthday.

The gorgeous photo set quickly became a huge hit with social media users, amassing more than 13,000 likes in just 20 minutes after going live. More than 300 admirers also headed to the comments section to wish the model a happy birthday and relay their support.

"I love you, happy birthday," one individual wrote, filling their compliment with a number of fire and heart-eye emoji.

"Getting hotter, sexier, and sweeter," another admirer chimed in, following with a string of fire and heart-eye symbols.

"You take the best birthday pictures, already waiting for the next one. Been following you for way too long," a third fan asserted.

"Congratulations Jailyne, you get more beautiful with time. Happy birthday," a fourth user proclaimed.

Jailyne is no stranger to sharing breathtaking content with her millions of followers. Just a few weeks ago, she posted some images of herself in a tiny plaid skirt and black bandeau top that left little to the imagination.

