Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Mustard Crop Top & Skirt: 'Dinner With A View'

Arianny Celeste gave her 3.2 million Instagram followers a peek into her evening out with Lip Smacking Foodie in Las Vegas in a post uploaded on Saturday.

The new mom enjoyed a progressive meal in Sin City, as she and her party moved to different restaurants to taste samples of their menus. Arianny noted in her Instastory that she hadn't been out in a while. While the food and the helicopter looked amazing, however, the model took center stage in the post.

She wore a gorgeous mustard crop top with a mock turtleneck cut and voluminous long sleeves. The garment hugged her voluptuous chest, tying to the side just under the bustline, leaving her toned tummy bare. She paired it with a matching high-waisted skirt with a wide waistband that accented her curves and nipped-in waist.

The UFC octagon girl sported a light-colored manicure with a ring on one finger. Other accessories included large gold hoop earrings, various length necklaces, and a chunky bracelet. She carried a distinctive white and gold purse with a chain strap that she held in her lap in the first photo as she sat in a leather booth. Arianny's highlighted brunette hair cascaded in sleek curls over her shoulders from a center part, with lighter strands framing her face. In the first image, she pursed her full lips and looked off to the side with her brown eyes wide open.

The second photo showed plates of delicious pasta and two large meatballs. The third shot featured a brightly lit view of Vegas at night from the aircraft. The last two photos were of Arianny boarding the chopper and hanging onto the side, respectively. These shots showed off the entire outfit she wore, which she paired with a brown leather jacket and matching knee-high, high-heeled boots.

Instagram users showed the post plenty of love, with more than 7,940 hitting the like button. Nearly 100 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to complete their thoughts.

"Now that's a date. Gorgeous! The helicopter view is priceless, too," enthused one fan, who added a red heart-eye cat emoji and several hearts to their words.

"You are looking beautiful, Arianny. You bounced right back into shape after the baby. Enjoy your time out and about. Stay safe," a second follower encouraged, including a sparkle, helicopter, and blushing smiley with their message.

"Wow, you look amazing! You're the prettiest mama there is. I hope you had a fabulous time, looking so beautiful and gorgeous too. I would forget to eat if I had a view like this," a third devotee gushed.