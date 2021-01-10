Trending Stories
January 10, 2021
Kamala Harris Should Be Banned From Twitter For 'Inciting Violence,' Commentator Says
nsfw
Tyler MacDonald

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles believes that Vice President-elect Kamala Harris should be banned from Twitter for "inciting violence."

"When is @Twitter going to ban @KamalaHarris for inciting violence?" he tweeted on Saturday.

The commentator was responding to Harris' call for donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which raised money to post bail for Minnesota protestors amid the George Floyd protests. According to The Daily Caller, the bail fund helped secure the release of a man who was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, as well as a man accused of robbing a 71-year-old woman's home and assaulting her.

Knowles' comment came in the wake of Donald Trump's ban from Twitter for tweets that were deemed to be incitements of violence. Not everyone agreed with the Daily Wire commentator's comparison of Harris' call for donations to the Republican leader's purported role in fueling the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, however.

"You think posting bail for somebody is equivalent to charging into the Capital [sic], breaking windows, doors, into offices and trying harm the VP and law makers and planting pipe bombs?" one user tweeted.

"When are you going to understand the difference between protesters and rioters," another asked on Twitter.

Others appeared to support the podcaster's remarks.

"I wonder what she would think of a Republican politician doing this for the people at the DC protests," one user tweeted.

"Twitter has only one consistent standard for banning...depends on who it is," another said in a tweet.

Knowles' call was shared on social media by Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who on Saturday called on all politicians who did not condemn the Antifa and BLM violence over the course of the year to resign. He also slammed Democrat Joe Biden for purportedly demonizing the head of state's supporters and called on him to resign before he is set to be sworn in as president later this month.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Getty Images | Stephen Maturen

As noted by TechCrunch, Twitter claimed that Trump's ban was due to violations of its Glorification of Violence Policy. It pointed in particular to two tweets from the president on January 8. The company argued that one tweet appeared to give his supporters the impression that the election was not legitimate and thus undermined his deputy chief of staff, Dan Scavino, who said there would be an "orderly transition" to the Biden administration. As for the second tweet, the company claimed it served to encourage potentially violent acts on Inauguration Day, which the president announced he would not be attending.

Trump's ban from Twitter came just one day following his ban from Facebook and Instagram for similar reasons.

