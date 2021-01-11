Niece Waidhofer Dresses In Black-And-Red Skintight Dress And Killer Heels: 'Elizabeth Bathottery'

Instagram model and cosplay sensation Niece Waidhofer sizzled in her latest update shared with her 2.6 million followers. The update, which was posted on Friday, January 8, showed her rocking a skintight gown and insanely high heels as she declared in the caption that she was "Elizabeth Bathottery."

For those unaware, she was referring to Countess Elizabeth Báthory de Ecsed, a Hungarian noblewoman listed in the Guinness World Records as the world's most prolific serial killer. One source claims she allegedly killed 650 victims.

While the celebrity may have referred to dressing like the countess, it was highly unlikely that she wore anything as scandalous as what Niece chose, considering she was born in 1590.

Niece wore a long-sleeved dress that plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of her ample cleavage. It hugged her enviable curves and ended just above her knees. The back also featured a stunning red streak that had black lacing over it so that the outfit could be pulled in tight or loosened as required.

On her feet, she wore strappy black heels that tied up with ribbons at her ankles. The soles of her shoes were the same bright shade of red as in her gown. Her fans could catch both the front and back view of the alluring outfit as she stood in front of a full-length mirror.

Niece's followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within one day, the photo had already garnered an impressive 83,100 likes and more than 830 comments from her dedicated supporters.

"Just Perfect," wrote fellow Instagram sensation Ekaterina Novikova, also known as Killer_Katrin.

"You're Serial-sly Killing me with these captions.. I'll see myself out," a fan joked.

"That is a killer dress," another user gushed.

"Oooo love the dress and you are smoking [hot] as always," a fourth person wrote, also peppering their response with a variety of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of Niece's followers also decided to use emoji rather than words in an effort to perfectly show how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji.

Niece often flaunts her enviable curves in racy shots posted to her official social media account. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off major underboob while wearing a tiny purple bikini. As expected, many of her supporters quickly rushed in to show their appreciation.