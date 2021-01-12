Trending Stories
January 12, 2021
Demi Rose Is Stunning In A Strapless Animal-Print Swimsuit And Semi-Sheer Black Wraparound
Instagram Models
Rachel Tsoumbakos

Instagram sensation Demi Rose has once again wowed her 15.6 million followers with her latest post. The update, which went live on Saturday, January 9, showed the model rocking a gorgeous satin animal-print one-piece and a semi-sheer black wraparound as she flaunted her buxom figure. Her appearance definitely overtook the spectacular scenery behind her, according to some of her adoring supporters.

Demi wore a skintight, strapless bathing suit that clung to her form and showed off her enviable curves as she stood in front of an ocean view. Plenty of her ample cleavage was on display as the outfit plunged down low in front. A long black scarf was tied low around her waist like a sarong, helping her flaunt her famous hourglass figure.

She stood with her hips swayed slightly to one side, further enhancing her curvaceous hips. As she looked directly at the camera, she held back strands of her brunette locks. Her hair had been pulled back into a plait but a breeze appeared to be pulling several tendrils of her hair free.

According to the geotag, Demi was on Ibiza Magic Island. Behind her, a vast expanse of clear water could be seen underneath a blue sky. One fluffy white cloud was visible but otherwise, it appeared to be a gloriously sunny day. A large white building that was surrounded by several palm trees stood to one side.

Demi's followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. In less than half an hour, the photo had already racked up a whopping 49,100 likes and more than 420 comments from her legions of fans.

"So gorgeous," one follower remarked.

"Paradise at last," a fan wrote in response to Demi's caption.

Many people also used the Spanish term "hermosa" when it came to describing the update. According to a Google translation, this means "beautiful" in English.

There were also several admirers that commented on how alluring Demi's eyes were, rather than focusing their attention on her stunning figure or the scenery.

In addition, a large portion of her supporters used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most often used ones were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji.

Demi often draws attention to her official social media account by posting captivating shots of her killer curves. As reported by The Inquisitr, earlier this week she posted a revealing snap of herself in a dramatically cropped Nirvana T-shirt. Standing with her legs crossed, the Instagram sensation adjusted her hair, which meant that a lot of her underboob was on display.

