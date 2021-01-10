Bri Teresi Flashes Thong-Clad Booty In Steamy Seaside Snap

Model and influencer Bri Teresi served up some major eye candy for her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Saturday, updating her popular profile with a steamy seaside snapshot.

The 26-year-old, who first turned heads with her work for the iconic fashion brand Guess, wore a revealing bikini as she posed on a balcony overlooking a Florida beach. While scanty swimwear is nothing new for Teresi, she still managed to get some attention with a particularly sensuous display of her statuesque figure, lissome legs and pert posterior.

In the caption, Teresi seemingly implored her admirers to leave a comment by telling them to say hi as they "scroll by." Consequently, the post's comments section was bombarded with replies praising her sensual looks.

"Legs all the way up to heaven lol [multiple emoji]," one person quipped.

"What a fine figure of a woman in that bikini!" raved a second devotee.

"Such an amazing view," another supporter wrote. "So beautiful and stunningly gorgeous."

"Wow always so stunningly glamorous," added a fourth follower. "Gorgeous sexy angel."

Teresi was snapped from behind in the medium-wide shot as she leaned slightly forward against a railing. Just beyond her, palm fronds, white sands and a blue oceanic expanse could be seen. However, Teresi's appearance was just as eye-popping as her scenic surroundings.

She sported a bright yellow bikini that stood out against her fair skin. Her bleached blond hair complemented the look as her tresses fell across her back.

The Auburn, California native's stringy suit featured narrow shoulder straps on top and Brazilian-style thong bottoms that put a clear spotlight on her cheeky assets. Her curvature was also enhanced by the way she lifted one of her long legs while shifting her upper body forward.

As the picture was snapped, Teresi glanced over her right shoulder and toward the camera. While doing so, she sported an expression sure to rile even her more reserved supporters.

Just over an hour after Teresi's post went live, it had already inspired nearly 7,000 users to double-tap the like button. As of this writing, hundreds of comments had been left as well.

Teresi kicked off the weekend with an earlier video update which found her rocking an equally skimpy thong. However, as opposed to bringing the sizzle to the beach, the clip documented her doing her best to melt the snow as she posed provocatively on the slopes with her snowboard in hand.