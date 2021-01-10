Niece Waidhofer Does Her Best Flight Attendant Impression In Strappy Purple Lingerie

Niece Waidhofer posed in a sexy costume for her latest Instagram upload on Saturday afternoon. The stunning model has become a social media sensation for such photos, which often show her flashing her incredible curves.

In the sexy shot, Niece looked drop-dead gorgeous as she did her best flight attendant impression in a strappy purple lingerie set. The skimpy bra was cupped and featured a daring cut to expose her cleavage and sideboob. It also flaunted her toned arms in the process.

The matching panties left little to the imagination as they strapped snugly over her curvaceous hips and accentuated her toned thighs. She also added a garter belt that fit firmly around her slender midsection while emphasizing her flat tummy and impressive abs. She accessorized with a small hat on her head.

Niece stood in front of a white wall for the pic. She had her back arched slightly and her legs pressed together. She rested one hand on her hip as the other came up to salute the camera. Her head was tilted and she sported a bright smile on her lips.

In the caption of the post, Niece created her flight attendant character, telling her fans to use caution while viewing the photo.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. She styled the locks in voluminous curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Niece's over 2.6 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the racy post by clicking the like button more than 20,000 times within the first 24 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 370 remarks about the steamy pic during that time.

"U are so gorgeous," one follower stated.

"You're unbelievably extraordinary," another gushed.

"Good lord! One of these days your pics are gonna kill me. At least I'll die happy," a third comment read.

"Move over Kaley Cuoco, there's a new flight attendant in town and she's smoking hot," a fourth social media user quipped.

The model's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her pose in the eye-popping looks for her social media posts. She's often seen sporting skimpy outfits that cling to her round booty, busty chest, tiny waist, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Niece recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she rocked a semi-sheer bra with frilly trim as she tugged at her lingerie and ran her fingers through her hair. To date, that upload has pulled in more than 171,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.