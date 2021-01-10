Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 10, 2021
Sierra Skye Flauts Booty In Snakeskin Thong Bikini Video: 'My Happy Place'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Sierra Skye made many of her 4.1 million Instagram followers incredibly happy when she posted a new video of herself Saturday afternoon.

In the clip, Sierra kneeled with her rounded booty resting on her feet. In the background, viewers could see a brilliant blue sky, several blankets and pillows, and a white umbrella. The song "You Got It" by Vedo played as she adjusted the straps of the two-piece and played with her hair.

The model wore a tiny green snakeskin-print bikini. The top tied around her neck and ribcage, leaving most of her toned, sunkissed back exposed. The thong bottoms consisted of a thin scrap of material with a string threaded through that secured the suit around her hips. The small amount of material protected her modesty, providing slightly wider coverage near the small of her back. Sierra's pose emphasized the flare of her hips, as well as her round butt and slender waist.

The model wore her highlighted hair atop her head in a messy bun. Several tendrils escaped and flew about in the wind. She accessorized with large hoop earrings and several smaller hoops. On one hand, she had on a sparkly bracelet and a ring.

Sierra noted that her swimwear came from Fashion Nova in the caption. She also mentioned that she was in her happy place, and her fans expressed similar sentiments. The clip received nearly 75,000 views in less than an hour. More than 21,300 hit the like button to show their appreciation, and almost 200 Instagram users took the time to leave a positive comment.

"Sierra, you are pure fire. This is phenomenally flawless. You have a perfect back," enthused one devotee who added a line of flames.

"Could you be any more perfect? You are a flawless, sexy angel sent from heaven to grace us here on earth. I love every single thing about this. No wonder you enjoy it," a second follower gushed along with a red heart-eye emoji and roses.

"Oh, my God! You are a stunning, mesmerizing, sexy, gorgeous, beauty who is looking sizzling how," declared a third Instagram user along with red lips and a flame.

"I have to tell you that you are a beautiful, beautiful woman. You have a divine body," a fourth fan wrote.

Several emoji appeared throughout the replies in addition to the flame, which was most often used. The peach showed up in many comments because it represents a round backside, which Sierra showed off in the video. Others included colored hearts, prayer hands, and crowns.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.