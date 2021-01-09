'Bold And The Beautiful' Spoilers For Monday: Hope Shattered By Liam's Unfaithfulness

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 11, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will confirm his wife's worst fears. He will break Hope Logan Spencer's (Annika Noelle) heart when he tells her he cheated on her in a moment of madness.

Hope guessed that her spouse wanted to tell her something about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and she was right. Liam and Steffy slept together on the night he thought she had kissed Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson).

Hope Is Shattered By Liam's Unfaithfulness

According to the daily spoilers. Hope will be heartbroken. As seen in the video below, she never saw it coming. Liam and Steffy have kept their relationship platonic for years. They are wonderful co-parents to Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and are raising her and Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) as sisters.

Steffy is also in a relationship with Dr. John "Finn" Finnegan. She and the doctor have a good thing going, so Hope never dreamed that Steffy was still interested in her husband.

Hope will feel blindsided when Liam confesses that he and Steffy slept together. She trusted both of them and thought her marriage was fail-proof. Now she realizes her husband is not as perfect as she thought he was.

Hope is not open to hearing that it was a mistake or that they were drunk. She just learned that her husband betrayed his marriage vows.

The truth is out. 😳 What do you think the future holds for #Lope? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/R39j2nZWk8 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 9, 2021

More Devastating News On The Bold and the Beautiful

The Spencer heir will have the difficult task of telling Hope that the bad news doesn't end on the night he and Steffy slept together, per The TV Guide . He needs to tell her something that he has only just heard himself.

Liam needs to reveal that Steffy's pregnant. His ex-wife could be expecting his child.

The news will rock Hope. A one-night stand is one thing, but a baby with someone else is something different. The idea that Steffy may have a second child with Liam will rock her to her core.

Of course, Liam will also explain that the baby could also be Finn's. Steffy made love to both men and either of them may be the father. They will need to do a DNA test to confirm the child's paternity.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Liam and Hope will face an insurmountable challenge. Liam will plead with his wife to forgive him and remind her how much they mean to each other. He doesn't want to lose their marriage or the family they created. But will she want him in her life after he tells her he cheated?