Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Doesn't Care About His Supporters, He's 'Setting Them Up'

In an interview on Saturday, President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen weighed in on Wednesday's riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Per Raw Story, speaking with MSNBC anchor Alex Witt, Cohen argued that Trump encouraged and incited violence and noted that he was not surprised by the riots.

As Witt pointed out, Cohen testified before the the United States Congress in 2019. During his testimony, the lawyer issued a dire warning, saying that Trump would refuse to peacefully surrender power.

The lawyer, who spent years working for Trump, said that the president often uses "dog whistles" when talking to his supporters. He did the same at his "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, D.C., essentially instructing his followers to cash with police, storm the Capitol building and commit violent acts, Cohen explained.

Trump "knew exactly what he was doing" when he blew those dog whistles, enjoyed watching the crowd of violent protesters invade the chambers of U.S. Congress and was actually "elated at the spectacle that he had created," Cohen said.

Cohen stressed that the president's supporters need to understand that he does not care about them and that he will do nothing to help the rioters who are now being criminally prosecuted.

"Donald Trump does not care about anyone or anything other than himself. And if we say that over and over again, maybe the supporters, these individuals that will now face criminal action, maybe they will understand that this man is setting them up like he set me up for a fall."

Cohen added that he does not see Trump voluntarily leaving office before January 20 and told Witt that the commander-in-chief does not listen or respect his own children, so they will not be able to convince him to resign.

"There's nothing that they can say to him, he doesn't respect them. He basically only listens to them if they are in agreement with what he's doing," Cohen said, opining that Trump's children are "desperate" for love and approval, which is why they seldom oppose him. As reported by The Associated Press, more than 90 individuals who participated in Wednesday's riots have already been arrested. According to Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for D.C., some of them may be charged with conspiracy and sedition, which carries up to 20 years in prison.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has floated bringing impeachment charges against Trump. On Friday, outgoing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell circulated a memo outlining the procedure for holding another trial.