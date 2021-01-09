Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 9, 2021
Madi Teeuws Flaunts Cleavage In Tight Tee: 'Feelin' Blue Without You'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Madi Teeuws recently teased her Instagram fans with a sexy new shot of herself. The model wore an outfit from Pretty Little Thing in the shot.

For the photo, Madi posed in front of a wooden fence. Just a hint of greenery hung over the top at one side. She stood with her arms crossed right under her breasts, hugging herself. She wore a long-sleeved, tight, light blue T-shirt with a deep V-neck, which showcased her ample cleavage and sun-kissed skin. She had the top tucked into a pair of khaki bottoms.

Madi tilted her head to the side and down as she gazed into the camera. She had a hint of a smile on her full lips. She wore her highlighted layered hair mostly straight with a bit of body. It fell from a messy center part over one shoulder and down her back, with smaller pieces near the front framing her face. For accessories, she had on a gold chain necklace with several pearls at regular intervals and a pair of tiny hoop earrings.

In the caption, she referred to her T-shirt's color and let her followers know that she felt sad without them. They responded to the picture and the sentiment with a lot of love. At least 7,220 users expressed their support by hitting the like button and nearly 120 took the time to leave her an uplifting message, with several choosing to include the flame emoji to complete their comments.

"Aww, thanks, baby. This color is perfect for you. Your eyes look stunning. You look so hot that I'm surprised the wood behind you isn't on fire," quipped a fan, along with several flames and a heart.

"Absolutely stunning. You are, for sure, a pretty little thing just like the clothing brand. It couldn't be more perfect on you," a second follower enthused, adding roses and kisses to their words.

"Oh, wow! You're getting real now. Beautiful. I could gaze at this for hours," gushed a third devotee, including a crown and a rose in their message.

"Damn, you're pretty much physically perfect — obviously, I don't know you, but I hope you are as beautiful on the inside," a fourth user wrote with a red heart-eye smiley.

Previously, The Inquisitr reported that Madi delighted her fans with a sexy topless clip of herself. She used a bouquet of yellow, white, and green wildflowers to help protect her modesty during the shoot, sharing a photo of the final product.

Latest Headlines

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.