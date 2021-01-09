Anna Katharina Flaunts Killer Body And Ample Cleavage In Neon Animal-Print Bikini

American bombshell Anna Katharina wowed her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest sexy snapshots. The social media influencer shared a new post to her feed on January 9, which contained two pics of herself in a tiny animal-print bikini that showed off her best assets.

In the photos, Anna sported a lined bikini top that featured a neon take on leopard print. The blue fabric had bright pink patches scattered all over it and matched her low-rise bottoms, which clung to her hips. The model busted out of her tiny top as her ample cleavage was exposed to the camera. Her toned, perfectly bronzed torso also stole the show.

Anna looked off to the side in both photos, keeping from making eye contact with her followers. She ran her left hand through her long blond locks, which she left down in loose waves. The model's fingernails were perfectly manicured with a white nail polish that matched her swimsuit. She stood in front of a blank white wall with a surfboard propped up against it.

In the caption, Anna joked that her bikini matched her Lisa Frank stickers from back in the day and liked their similarities.

She tagged several accounts in the photo, including Beach Bunny Swimwear, the company that designed her swimsuit. She also tagged her photographer, her spray tan company, and her hairstylist.

In under an hour, the post had well over 12,000 likes and several hundred comments from her adoring fans. Anna's supporters complimented her sexy physique and left a plethora of emoji, including the heart-eyed smiley face and fire symbol.

"Caption on point. Lisa frank is the best," one fan wrote.

"I need this!!!! loved Lisa frank by the way," added a second person.

"Heavenly beauty!" a third follower wrote, with several blue-heart emoji.

"Looking very stunning as always Miss Anna," praised a fourth admirer.

The sexy new snapshot from Anna matches a long line of revealing photos on the influencer's Instagram timeline. Earlier this week, she stunned her 1.3 million followers when she posted a video of her walking around in a tiny bathing suit top. The stringy garb revealed a decent amount of cleavage, but her bum was covered by a pair of denim jeans. She smiled as she was videoed while playing with her hair and taking a couple of sips of her canned beverage. Anna was promoting Bang Energy, a company for which she is an ambassador.