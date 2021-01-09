'Love Is Blind' Star Giannina Gibelli Rocks Sheer Purple Lingerie While Soaking In A Floral Milk Bath

Giannina Gibelli sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this weekend with a sizzling new photo series. The former Love Is Blind contestant returned to her account on Saturday, January 9 to share the stunning snaps that have her fans talking for more reasons than one.

The update contained a total of four images that captured the Venezuelan hottie soaking in a milk bath. She gazed intently at the camera above her as she relaxed in the oval-shaped tub that was full of opaque white liquid and beautiful flowers. The edge of the tub was covered in vibrant plants and greenery as well, giving the shots even more of an artsy vibe.

Giannina was suited up in a set of sexy lilac lingerie from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line for the steamy photo op. The coordinated two-piece set included a halter-style bralette with a high neckline that hid her decolletage entirely. It fit snugly over her ample chest, which was partially exposed due to the see-through nature of her soaking wet bra.

She slipped a set of daisies underneath the garment to cover up what was necessary of her assets in order to avoid violating Instagram's strict no-nudity guidelines. While her efforts were successful, fans could still see an eyeful of her reality television star's cleavage and sideboob, bringing even more heat to her page.

Giannina also sported a pair of matching purple panties in the quadruple-pic update. The undergarment boasted a cheeky design that teased a peek at her pert derriere, while its high-cut allowed her to flaunt her curvy hips and shapely thighs. It had a thick, high-rise waistband as well that fit snugly at her navel. The style helped to accentuate the beauty's trim waist, as well as her flat tummy and abs.

She completed the look with several pieces of jewelry, including a gorgeous chain necklace, hoop earrings, and several rings.

Fans certainly seemed impressed by the racy new addition to Giannina's feed, awarding it more than 155,000 likes after just five hours of going live. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to compliment the starlet.

"These are incredible!" one person wrote.

"So dang fine!" remarked another fan.

"This has to be my favorite milk bath photo shoot I've seen yet! Love the body positivity image you give off," a third follower praised.

"You are an actual goddess," added a fourth admirer.

Giannina is hardly shy about showing off her bombshell figure on social media. In another upload shared shortly before Christmas, the influencer stunned her followers as she rocked not one, but two festive lingerie looks. The post was yet another hit, earning over 88,000 likes and 226 comments to date.