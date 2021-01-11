Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

January 11, 2021
Rachel Cook Flaunts Incredible Curves In Semi-Sheer Lingerie While Wearing Elbow-Length Latex Gloves
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Saturday, January 9, American model Rachel Cook started off the weekend by sharing a suggestive snap with her 3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old leaning against a countertop, next to a cabinet full of glassware sets. Hanging wall art depicting a skeleton could be seen in the background.

Rachel stood with her shoulders back and appeared to be bending one of her knees. She placed her hands on her temples and focused her gaze on the camera lens with her mouth slightly open.

Rachel flaunted her fantastic figure in yellow lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a semi-sheer plunging bra with scallop detailing and matching underwear. She also sported a coordinating belt connected to a pair of garters. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display. In addition, the color of the garments looked gorgeous against her tan skin.

She finished off the sexy look with a delicate necklace, hoop earrings, and a pair of elbow-length black latex gloves, which gave her an additional edge. The brunette bombshell also wore her short hair down.

In the body of the post, the social media sensation tagged the publications Sunkissed and Nirvana Magazine.

The provocative photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 42,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"It's unbelievable how beautiful you are," an admirer gushed, adding a string of heart-eye emoji at the end of the comment.

"You are a beautiful star," a different devotee added, along with two stars and one yellow heart emoji.

"Nice lingerie on a stunning figure, so beautiful, have a lovely day," another admirer remarked.

"You have incredible modeling talent and beauty [y]ou seriously look like a [supermodel]," a fourth Instagram user chimed in.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Rachel has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts feature her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded two pictures in which she wore a teal lingerie set that accentuated her pert derriere. That post has been liked over 7,000 times since it was shared.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.