January 9, 2021
Lyna Perez Bares Her Booty In Miniscule Black G-String Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Lyna Perez left very little to the imagination for her latest Instagram snap on Saturday afternoon. The curvy model flaunted her buxom body as she rocked a barely there style.

In the sexy pic, Lyna went full bombshell as she bared her booty in a minuscule black G-string bikini. The teeny top featured thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and tied around her back and neck. The garment also flashed plenty of sideboob in the process.

The G-string bottoms were pulled up high over her voluptuous hips and fit snugly against her petite waist while showing off her perfectly round booty and giving fans a peek at her toned thighs. She accessorized the look with a pair of gold, dangling earrings.

Lyna posed outdoors for the snap. She had her back arched and her pert posterior pushed out. Her shoulders were back and her busty chest was thrust outward as she twisted her torso to look over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

In the background, a white sofa and some large windows could be seen. A bright, blue sky and some tall, green trees were also visible through the glass. In the caption, Lyna told her fans about a giveaway that she was having.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in loose curls that spilled down her back. She also pulled half of her mane up in a ponytail that rested high on her head.

Lyna's over 6 million followers immediately began to share their love and support for the post. The photo garnered more than 52,000 likes within the first 45 minutes after it was published to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 9,300 messages during that time.

"So beautiful," one follower wrote.

"Hottie," declared another.

"When god created you, he wanted to show off," a third user gushed.

"Wowzers. I can't think of the words to explain how great this photo is. Thanks for sharing gorgeous," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flashing her hourglass physique in her online snaps. She's often seen sporting racy looks that highlight her curvy bod and draw attention to her assets.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a teeny black bikini that could hardly contain her bosom. To date, that post has raked in more than 208,000 likes and over 4,800 comments.

