Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Brittney Palmer Bares Cleavage & Tugs Rose Bikini Bottoms

Instagram Models

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

January 11, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Puts On A Busty Display In Skimpy Cut-Out Swimsuit While Posing On A Balcony
Instagram Models
Nicole Moore

On Saturday, January 9, American model Niece Waidhofer started off the weekend by sharing a brief video with her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Editor's note: The referenced upload has been deleted from Instagram.

The clip showed the 30-year-old posing on a balcony that overlooked a beautiful body of water and numerous trees. At the start of the video, Niece lowered her gaze and raked her fingers through her curled hair. She lifted up her chin and rested her elbow on the balcony railing. She then turned her head and brought her hand to her mouth.

Niece opted to wear a black bikini that left little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging top with cut-out detailing and a pair of matching bottoms. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. She kept the sexy look relatively simple and only accessorized with a black choker necklace.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation made reference to how she was "posing" in the video. She noted that she was "not breathing instead of having fun." She then implied that she had dealt with individuals "body shaming" her and seemed to be instructing her followers to not express negativity about anyone's physical appearance.

Fans flocked to the comments section to state that they supported her sentiment.

"People who body shame are most likely ashamed of their own appearance and feel they need to bring down anyone who is confident. You do you and keep up the good work!" wrote one commenter.

Quite a few of Niece's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"You look hotter than the sun shining in the [background]," gushed an admirer.

"You look simply amazing as always it doesn't get any better than that always beautiful," added a different devotee, along with two red heart emoji.

Niece responded to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore strappy black lingerie. That post has been liked over 120,000 times since it was shared.

Latest Headlines

Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

February 18, 2021

Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

February 18, 2021

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

February 18, 2021

Sarah Ferguson Quips 'I'm A Granny' After Daughter Eugenie Gives Birth To A Baby Boy

February 18, 2021

Joe Biden Is Lying About His Authority Over Student Loan Debt, Former Congressional Candidate Says

February 18, 2021

Kara Del Toro Flaunts Her Buxom Curves, Shares Decision To Accentuate Curves

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.