January 9, 2021
Veronica Bielik Slays In A Booty-Baring Thong With Pearls During Dubai Trip
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Veronica Bielik showed off her buns while posing on a beach in Dubai. On Friday, the globe-trotting model took to Instagram to share a new bikini pic with her 3 million followers, who soon awarded the image with over 90,000 likes.

Veronica, 27, used a geotag to reveal that her photo was snapped during a trip to Dubai, a tourist destination that many celebrities, content creators, and models have been flocking to as of late. She specifically identified the location of her shot as the Nikki Beach beachfront luxury resort.

The Polish influencer wore a two-piece with shiny embellishments that were referenced in the name of the man-made island she was posing on: Pearl Jumeira. Strings of white pearls formed shoulder straps of Veronica's bathing suit top and the sides of her bottoms. The rest of her bathing suit was crafted out of black fabric.

Veronica's top was a bralette, while her bottoms were a thong that left little of her curvy derrière to the imagination. She stood sideways with her booty angled toward the camera, fully capturing its round shape. She pointed the toes of her left foot and stepped it back toward the camera, which elongated her lean legs. She finished her pose by arching her back, holding her left hand up in front her chest with her elbow bent at her side, and glancing back at the camera.

Veronica's golden-tinted tresses were styled in soft waves, and sunlight made them appear to glow. She was taking advantage of the soft, warm illumination provided by a setting sun. The orb itself was visible in her photo, as was its reflection in the glittering water of the Arabian Gulf.

Veronica stood in deep sand some distance away from the ocean's edge. Rows of palm trees lined the beach in front of her, and a few buildings were visible in the background.

In her caption, Veronica revealed that her bathing suit was from Revolve, and she tagged the brand's Instagram page. Her followers seemed to be fans of the garment, especially its lower half.

"That peachy booty," read a response to her post that included a heart-eye emoji.

"Beautiful Bunset!" another admirer wrote.

"This is a great view," a third fan chimed in.

"The sunset is just a reflection of your beauty," commented a fourth devotee.

Many of Veronica's popular pictures are taken during her travels around the world, but she also creates plenty of content in her native Poland. For one recent Instagram post, she showed off her busty chest in a see-through lace bra.

