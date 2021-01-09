Trending Stories
January 9, 2021
Rita Ora Slays In Strapless Fuzzy Yellow Mini Dress
Caitlin Albers

Rita Ora is showing off her killer fashion sense in a series of new Instagram snaps. The "For You" singer shared a few photos from the most recent episode of The Masked Singer U.K., on which she serves as a panelist. The 30-year-old sported a strapless yellow mini dress that showed off her long limbs and a touch of cleavage.

There were four photos in the post, all of which were taken backstage as Rita prepared to head out for taping. She showed herself getting ready in the green room as she applied some lipliner and grabbed a cup of coffee. She gave the fans a full body shot in two of the photos as she posed in a hallway. The dress had fuzzy accents and featured two different shades of yellow. There was a small bow tied at her bust, which revealed a small peekaboo cutout at her chest.

The dress's hemline landed at Rita's upper thigh, making it just long enough to cover her rump. The singer paired the garment with matching yellow heels that had a large silver buckle across her toes.

Rita wore her hair wild and in tight curls that were also pulled back at her crown. She left several tendrils down to hang at her forehead and by her ears.

The 50 Shades of Grey actress accessorized the outfit with lots of gold jewelry, which included a large chain bracelet, a plethora of rings, and three necklaces that hung at different lengths on her chest.

In the caption of the post, the "Black Widow" singer admitted it was getting harder and harder for her to figure out who was behind the masks, and she asked her followers if they had any good guesses.

In under an hour, the post had brought in over 50,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the Brit complimented her style while also throwing in their best guesses for the mysterious Masked Singer contestants.

"You have the prettiest smile!" one fan wrote.

"The most BEAUTIFUL woman in this world," a second added with several heart-eyed emoji.

"That is your COLOR," a third follower said.

"The dragon definitely has to be the chick from the baking show," another said, suggesting that Sue Perkins of The Great British Baking Show is one of this season's contestants.

Rita has slowed down her social media presence in the last few months and has been sharing fewer sexy snaps with her millions of followers. It's been over a month since she wowed her supporters when she posted a pic wearing just a white tank top and sky-high platform boots for Albania's Independence Day.

