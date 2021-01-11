Holly Sonders Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Sexy Cop Costume

On Saturday, January 9, former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders started off the weekend by uploading a tantalizing photo for her 531,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap showed the 33-year-old posing in a room with a brick wall. She stood with her legs apart in front of numerous wooden panels. She pressed a smartphone to her ear as she held onto a handcuff that was connected to one of the panels. Holly looked off into the distance with her mouth slightly open.

For the photo shoot, Holly wore a sexy cop costume that left little to the imagination. The revealing costume featured an extremely sheer top adorned with a law enforcement badge and zipper detailing. She paired the top with matching underwear and thigh-high fishnet stockings. The ensemble put her incredible curves and toned legs on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a thick choker necklace and a pair of navy suede pointed-toe heels.

Holly wore her long locks down in a sleek, straight style. She also sported a chic red-tipped French manicure.

According to the geotag, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, the social media sensation quoted lyrics from the song "Bad Boys" by Inner Circle. She also tagged the professional photographer known as Ashlee K on social media, suggesting that she had snapped the picture.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes. Quite a few of Holly's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

"Amazingly beautiful," wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

"Stunner," added a different devotee, along with numerous okay hand sign emoji.

"So gorgeous," remarked another admirer.

"Completely STUNNING @holly.sonders," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Holly engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the golfer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of herself in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore black lace lingerie. That post has been liked over 9,000 times since it was shared.