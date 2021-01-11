Dasha Mart Spreads Her Legs In See-Through Lingerie While Posing On A Bed Full Of Candy

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart served up a scrumptious look in today's Instagram update, electrifying her fans' feed with a pair of boudoir photos wherein she smoldered in seriously sexy lingerie. The Playboy hottie spread her legs while sitting on a bed full of candy, giving her audience plenty to admire.

Dasha flaunted her mouth-watering curves in a skimpy three-piece set that pushed the limits of the platform's content guidelines because of its sheer nature and daring design. The undergarments were made out of a completely transparent mesh fabric, which was decorated with a dainty lace print in a vivid lime color. The model's voluptuous assets were all but exposed in the see-through ensemble, whose revealing floral motif did very little to cover her curves. Dasha edited the pics for Instagram, photoshopping out any sensitive bits.

The buxom beauty crammed her shapely chest into a low-cut bra that left plenty of cleavage on show. Her taut midriff was displayed between the top and an elegant garter belt, which highlighted her waist. The item parted in the front into an inverted v-shaped pattern that bared her tummy and showcased her ornate navel piercing. Underneath, Dasha wore a scanty lingerie bottom, which featured double side straps that stretched high on her hips, showing off her lean legs. All the three pieces sported a scalloped trim that called even more attention to her perky assets, emphasizing her deep cleavage and impossibly flat stomach.

The blond smokeshow struck a sultry pose as she leaned one hand on the mattress and seductively arched her back. She was snapped in a patch of sunlight and held her eyes closed as if to shield them from the glaring rays. Sunshine illuminated her toned body, casting a natural spotlight on her face, décolletage, and thighs. Her cascading locks also glowed in the light, spilling over her shoulder and arm.

The babe held up a lollipop to her mouth, parting her lips in an enticing expression. Numerous lollipops and pink candy wrappers were sprinkled atop the crumpled white sheets, adding an extra pop of color to the shots. While the first snap captured Dasha from the front, giving followers a closer peek at her hourglass curves, the second one portrayed the stunner in mid-profile.

Dasha made her caption all about the chartreuse shade of her lingerie, which she branded her new favorite color. She further expressed her love for the look with three green heart emoji, prompting many of her devoted followers to fill the comments section with similarly-colored hearts. The fire emoji also popped up frequently in the comments, as Dasha's admirers took turns complimenting her stunning appearance and incredible figure.

"Love it. A little sugar never hurts," one Instagrammer said of the provocative pictorial.

"Candy crush??" quipped a second fan.

"How sweet you are you simply radiate beauty," gushed a third person.

"Dreamy beauty," chimed in a fourth devotee. "Absolutely breathtaking and ravishing body," they added.

The tantalizing bedroom photoshoot was an immediate hit with Dasha's 2.1 million followers, racking up more than 13,300 likes in the first two hours.