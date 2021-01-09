Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insane Curves In Tiny Pink Top And Matching Booty Shorts

Q-Flex Fitness founder Qimmah Russo impressed thousands of her 1.6 million Instagram followers on Saturday, January 9, when she shared some sexy new photos of her sculpted physique.

The 26-year-old was photographed on the side of a street for the four-slide series. Qimmah was centered in every frame as she switched between some sexy poses.

In the first image, she stood with the right side of her body facing the camera and put her right leg forward while she popped her booty, emphasizing her curves. She rotated her head to direct her gaze toward the camera while pouting with her mouth slightly parted. She flaunted the front of her figure in the second photo as she tugged on her bottoms with one hand. She showcased her bodacious backside in the third and fourth snapshots while smiling widely in both.

Her long, raven-colored locks were parted in the middle and styled straight as they fell around her back. She wore her nails short and natural.

Qimmah called attention to her enviable physique by rocking a skimpy athleisure-wear set from Ryderwear, a fitness apparel company. The set's top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders, a low-cut neckline that displayed an ample amount of cleavage, and a cropped body that showed off her rock-hard abs. Her matching high-waisted shorts also concealed little of her figure as they flaunted her curvaceous hips and pert derriere.

She finished the sporty yet scanty look with a pair of white sneakers.

In the post's caption, she wished her followers a happy Saturday and shared some motivational words with them, stating that it's a "blessing to wake up." She also tagged Ryderwear's Instagram handle and provided social media users with a discount code for their products.

Saturday's post appeared to be quite popular on the social media sphere as it amassed more than 8,000 likes in just 45 minutes. Dozens of fans also took to the comments section to compliment the model on her body, good looks, and tiny ensemble.

"Good morning, gorgeous queen," one individual wrote, following with a string of pink heart symbols.

"Pink never looked so perfect," chimed in another admirer.

"Any color looks good on you," a third fan asserted, filling their compliment with numerous fire symbols.

"You are the most beautiful girl I have ever seen in my lifetime," praised a fourth user.

The model frequently stuns Instagram users with dazzling content of herself. On Friday, she shared a smoking-hot series that displayed her killer figure in just a tiny navy bikini and a Von Dutch bucket hat.