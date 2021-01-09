Blac Chyna Flaunts Her Busty Chest In See-Through Green Bra

Blac Chyna let it all hang out for a recent Instagram share this week. The reality TV star exposed a ton of skin as she served up some steamy looks for the camera in a post that can be seen here.

In the racy pics, Chyna did little to cover her body as she flaunted her busty chest in a see-through green bra. The lingerie featured a deep neckline that showed off her abundant cleavage, as well as daring cutouts that put her underboob on display. It also included thin straps that flashed her toned arms.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her muscular thighs and round booty. She also opted to add a garter belt, which wrapped around her midsection.

In the first photo, Chyna posed in front of a mirror with her hip pushed out dramatically. Her back was arched and her thighs were apart as she ran both of her hands through her hair. The second shot was nearly identical, with the model pushing her pert posterior outward with a sultry expression.

In the background, a white bathtub could be seen. A dimly lit chandelier was also visible. In the caption, Chyna talked about staying focused.

She parted her long blond hair in the center and styled her locks in loose curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

Chyna's over 16.1 million followers didn't hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 260,000 times in just one day. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 2,700 remarks about the pics during that time.

"My new favorite look on you," one follower wrote.

"My favorite look of all time," declared another.

"You look so good," a third user admired.

"You are absolutely beautiful," praised a fourth person.

The TV personality is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in skimpy outfits online. She's often seen posing in sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Blac Chyna recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a skintight black crop top and a pair of matching panties while lounging on a sofa and flaunting her glowing skin. That post was also a hit among her fans. To date, it's raked in more than 206,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.