Alessandra Ambrosio And Model Girlfriends Sizzle In Tiny White Bikinis: 'Vacation Therapy'

Alessandra Ambrosio gathered two of her girlfriends to show off skimpy white bikinis from her own swimwear line, Gal Floripa. In a gorgeous vacation photo posted to her Instagram this week, Alessandra posed alongside Gisele Coria and Fernanda Motta as they soaked up the sun.

The upload included two photos. The first showed the trio standing on a dock in front of a jet ski as they proudly flaunted their toned figures.

Former Victoria's Secret model Alessandra stood on the right in a satin finish two-piece. It featured a twist in the center of her chest and was low cut, flashing a little cleavage. She paired it with matching bottoms that plunged low under her navel to show off her tiny waist and flat tummy.

The Daddy's Home actress accessorized with gold chain necklaces, several bracelets, and a watch on her left wrist. The supermodel also sported reflective sunglasses with a gold frame.

In the middle was Brazil's Next Top Model host Fernanda who wowed in a string crocheted bikini. She wore a triangle top with thin strings tied around her back and neck and matched with tiny bottoms in the same style. The star pushed her brunette locks to the side and gave the camera a sultry smile.

Gisele, who co-founded Gal Floripa, stood on the left and sizzled in an equally skimpy swim look. She sported a triangle top with double straps and barely there bottoms with the same double strap over her hips as her highlighted locks cascaded over her shoulders.

Alessandra tagged both their accounts and that of her swim line.

In the second photo, the trio posed in a group that included Alessandra's sister Aline Ambrosio, who also co-founded the swim line, and her mom, Lucilda Ambrosio. The gang smiled for the camera as they put their arms around one another after seemingly taking a dip in the water.

According to Alessandra's geotag, they vacationed in Praia do Tinguá, in the lingerie model's home country, Brazil.

The upload proved to be popular with her 10.3 million followers and it received more than 93,o00 likes and close to 400 comments.

"So pretty it's unreal!" one person wrote with a heart-eye emoji and double heart symbol.

"WOW! All those beautiful ladies in one place! Have fun! Cheers!" added another.

"Stunning ladies," a third person praised.

The upload came as Gal Floripa shared a gorgeous photo of Alessandra to its Instagram account earlier this week as she modeled a navy blue string two-piece.