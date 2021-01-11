'The Masked Singer UK' Spoilers: Could Dragon Be Sue Perkins?

The Masked Singer UK is back after a successful first season and continues to have the nation trying their hardest to figure out who is underneath the crazy costumes. Host Joel Dommett and panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross all returned to the show. However, actor Ken Jeong has been replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.

The show's first episode premiered on December 26 and introduced viewers to the six brand new contestants. One of which was Dragon, who caused confusion amongst the panel.

For their debut performance, they sang the Toy Story classic "You've Got A Friend In Me." Dragon was surrounded by other people dressed up in costumes and had a very colorful and playful set.

Ora stated, "he's actually got a good voice" while they were singing. However, McCall insisted it was a female and not a male underneath the mask.

According to Radio Times, in their first clue package, Dragon hinted they might have some relation to being a drag act, saying "mustn't drag on." They also revealed they "might be cute but sometimes I have a fiery temper!" A picture of money inside a house was also shown. Dragon's costume consists of a rainbow-colored belly, which could imply they are a member or very supportive of the LGBTQ community.

The panel's guesses were all over the place — Jessie Tyler Ferguson, Kevin McCloud, Dion Dublin, and Sandi Toksvig — as they struggled to identify whether they are a man or a woman. However, fans on social media seem confident that Dragon is a female comedian.

"Defo Sue Perkins as the Dragon putting on an American voice #MaskedSingerUK," one user tweeted.

"Calling it now that the dragon is Sue Perkins - I'm even more sure now that I've listened again #TheMaskedSinger," another person shared on Twitter.

"Just clocked sue Perkins has a book about dragons. Dragon is her!!! #MaskedSingerUK," remarked a third account in a tweet.

"I think Dragon is Sue Perkins," a fourth user tweeted.

A lot of the clues add up to Perkins so it comes as no surprise as to why social media believe she is Dragon.

The money inside the house links to her previously being a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother. Dragon's rainbow belly could relate to her being a member of the LGBTQ community. In 2014, she was ranked sixth in The Independent's Rainbow List.

The 51-year-old might also be an author. However, another person named Sue Perkins has released books that have Dragon-related titles.

Dragon currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching each week to find out if Perkins is underneath the mask.